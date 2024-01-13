2 dead, including 3-year-old, after car crash in Montgomery County: officials

A woman and a three-year-old child are dead after a car accident in Montgomery County.

The accident happened early Saturday morning, around 1:15, on Valley Forge Park Road at County Line Road, in Upper Merion, officials said.

A man was driving eastbound in a sedan when the car went off the road and crashed into a tree.

First responders found a female passenger dead at the scene.

The adult male driver had removed the three-year-old child from the car. The child sustained severe trauma in the crash and was rushed to Children’s Hospital in King of Prussia. The child died at the hospital, officials said.

The driver was taken to Paoli Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with any information regarding the crash is urged to contact Lieutenant Jeff Maurer, with Upper Merion Police, at 610-265-3232.