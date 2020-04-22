2 FEMA testing sites in New Jersey open to asymptomatic residents

article

Two testing facilities that New Jersey operates with the federal government are now taking state residents who show no coronavirus symptoms.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor's office said Wednesday that the centers in Monmouth and Bergen counties will no longer require that state residents have symptoms in order to get tested.

The state operates the drive-through facilities with the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

One is at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel in Monmouth County. This site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The other is at Bergen Community College in Paramus. The North Jersey site will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The site is open only to New Jersey residents. Organizers require individuals to provide proof of residency in the state with a photo ID.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP