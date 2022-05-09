2 girls briefly abducted while walking dog in Philadelphia, police say

article

Authorities are searching for the driver of a white van who they say briefly abducted two young girls and may still be holding a young boy captive.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the abduction happened near the intersection of 32nd and Diamond streets around 8 p.m.

Small said two girls, ages 11 and 12, were walking a dog on 32nd Street when the driver of a white van pulled them into the vehicle.

"The abductor, the individual who was driving this van, after pulling these two little girls into the van never said anything," Small said. "No demands, didn't threaten them, didn't say anything."

Once inside the vehicle, Small said the both girls claimed to see a young boy in distress with duct tape over his mouth.

The girls began hitting the driver in the head, which Small said caused him to open the sliding door electronically and let the girls get out blocks away.

The girls both used their cell phone to contact their parents who then contacted police, Small said. The girls said the suspect did not try to assault or duct tape them.

Small said police are "looking into" the girl's claims about the other child inside the van. Small said authorities are investigating the possibility that the child could be related to an active missing persons report.

Small said the girls and some family members were taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victim's Unit. Small said the girls never have seen the abductor or the other child.