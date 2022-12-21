2 hospitalized after fire tears through home in Frankford, officials say

article

Two people have been taken to the hospital after a fire tore through a home in Frankford overnight, officials say.

Authorities say fire crews were dispatched to a home at the corner of Bustleton Avenue and E Cheltenham Avenue on Tuesday evening around 11:45 p.m.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, the fire was placed under control around 12:25 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say two people were transported to Aria Health Torresdale Hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities have not released additional information about the cause of the fire or the damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.