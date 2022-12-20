Temple police warn of possible campus peeper seen inside patrol zone

article

Temple University Police on Tuesday warned students about a possible campus peeper who they say was twice caught leering into a female student's window.

The department did not disclose where the suspected peeping incident happened, but said the student's apartment is within their patrol zone.

The student was taken to the Philadelphia Police Department's Special Victims Unit for an interview, according to police.

"While this is the only reported incident of this nature with the TUPD at this time, we wanted to be sure the Temple community is apprised, so they know to take the proper steps should any of them witness a similar incident," the department wrote to students.

Anyone who believes they may be a victim of a peeper should contact the department at 215-204-1234.