Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart

Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 33-year-old man shot four times, including twice in the back and twice in the chest. A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the wrist.

Officers drove both victims to Albert Einstein Medical Center where police say the man was placed in critical condition.

A short time later, police in West Philadelphia responded to the 600 block of North 56th Street where two men were shot multiple times.

Police say an unknown man suffered several gunshot wounds throughout the body and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man who was shot in the left ankle and right foot is expected to recover, according to police.

No arrests were immediately reported in either shooting.