Multiple drone sightings across NJ put residents, leaders on edge

New Jersey made national headlines this week with reports of large drones flying over parts of the state. The latest reports are coming from Evesham Township, in Burlington County and residents have their eyes to the sky with concern.

"Police went out and were able to observe some of them," Evesham Township Police Chief Walt Miller, explained. "It looked like there were four to eight drones. They aren’t the typical types of drones you think of, like a hobbyist. These looked more like unmanned aircraft. Some of them were as large as an SUV flying around in the area."

Social media fueled fear has followed after many of the drone sightings, as well as legitimate concern from government leaders.

Governor Phil Murphy posted that he convened a meeting on the drone activity with senior officials with Homeland Security, state police and the state’s congressional delegation and said there is no threat to the public at this time.

Chief Miller continued, "We monitored the area to see what they were doing. Just to see there was no threat, to see if they were looking at critical infrastructure and then we monitored them as they continued through town and then they were out of here about 11:15. And then they headed toward Cherry Hill and, ultimately, towards Philadelphia."

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley asked, "Did it concern you this could be nefarious activity?"

"Yeah, especially with the advanced technology they seem to have," Chief Miller replied. "Most drones are within sight. These are obviously being controlled somewhere else. And, there’s obviously a purpose. They’re up flying."

Keeley asked, "Could you find out who was controlling them and who they were?"

"We’re working on that. We’re working with the state police and ultimately with the federal authorities – the FAA, the FBI," Chief Miller answered.