West Chester kicks off holiday season with annual Christmas tree lighting, parade

The annual Christmas parade made its way along Market Street in downtown West Chester Borough Friday night. Residents packed in along the barricades dressed festively and warm.

19-year-old Kiera Knapp was out with her girl squad. She then introduced them, "This is my friend Addy, my friend Alyssa, my friend Gi-Gi and my friend Riley." They are all freshmen at West Chester University.

"We love the singing and the dancing," said Riley Rodriguez. It is their first Christmas parade here.

"I love it. I mean it is cold, but we are warm, and it is pretty and I love the vibe," said Knapp.

From college kids to the little kids. Little ones also braved the cold.

"Layers upon layers," said a mom. Her child said, "My hands are killing me!"

Image 1 of 6 ▼

Signs of Christmas were everywhere. In the parade, floats and marching bands played holiday favorites.

3-year-old Celine had a front row seat waiting to see none other than, "Santa!" she exclaimed.

Ahead of the parade, the tens of thousands in attendance enjoyed caroling while others danced along to performances on the steps of the courthouse. Everyone was wowed by the lighting of the Christmas tree.

It was also the perfect time for a Christmas wish. "World peace," said Alyssa, the college student.

While the goal of the night was kicking off the Christmas season, a father and son sprinkled the holiday spirit with team spirit.

"E-A-G-L-E-S. Eagles!" they chanted. Ahead of Sunday's game, little Celine also got in on the action, working on her ABCs and her E-A-Gs.

"E-A-G-S-E. Eagles!" she chanted.

It is a fun night residents look forward to each year.

"it's awesome to be here with family and friends and take in all the Christmas experience," said Nick Chmelewski.