Hear from furious Delco residents over proposed significant real estate tax increase

Sticker shock in Delco where residents are sounding off again Wednesday night over a proposed real estate tax increase and not just a small one, but a hike of 23.8 percent.

"You need to get out of here. Leave. We’ve asked you to resign before. Please resign!" Said one Delaware County resident speaking to Council.

It was a second straight day the heat was turned up on Council after it unveiled a plan to hike taxes to fund it’s 2025 budget. The increase comes after a five percent tax increase last year.

"How can I be expected to start a family, buy a home, invest in this community, if the cost of living continues to spiral out of control?" said one new homeowner.

"This is not a budget I wanted to present to council," said Barbara O’Malley, Executive Director for Delaware County.

She says the deficits come from inflation and 12 years without tax increases. She says the increase is painful but necessary.

"It is clearly not an insignificant ask that I make for this budget but it is what I believe is necessary to move us through to sustainability," said O'Malley.

According to the county, the proposed increase would mean an average of $185 dollars a year on the county average of a $255,000 home. That doesn’t include school and local taxes.

"Buck stops here and in Council's case, the buck stops with you," said Cynthia Sabatini of Upper Providence.

Residents lined up through the night to call on the Democratic-controlled Council to reconsider the increase or to cut back on spending.

"What is this going to do for someone who can’t afford food? What are they going to do with their rent and their mortgage," said Mary McDonald, of Drexel Hill.

"$185 might not be much to you, but that adds up to me," said Gary Ryder, of Marple Township.

One possible solution that was brought to Council is a plan sell off DELCORA, the county’s wastewater system to Essential Utilities. Company representatives who spoke at the meeting say a deal would inject $125 million dollars into the county.

"This would be the best outcome for Delaware County residents. It would avoid the proposed tax increase, increase the general fund and maintain sewer rates" said John Andrews of Essential Utilities.

Council has scheduled a second reading and possible vote on the 2025 budget next Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Delaware County Government Center.