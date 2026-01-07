2 injured after building partially collapses in Germantown: officials

The Brief Two people were injured by falling debris when a building's front collapsed. The incident occurred on the 100 block of Hansberry Street in Germantown. Fire officials are still assessing the condition of the injured individuals.



Two people were hurt when the front of a building collapsed in Germantown on Wednesday.

Building collapse on Hansberry Street

What we know:

Fire officials reported that two individuals were standing on the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m. when debris fell and injured them.

The fire chief confirmed that no one was inside the house at the time of the collapse.

Firefighters are continuing to assess the situation and ensure the area is safe.

The condition of the injured individuals is still being determined.