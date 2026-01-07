2 injured after building partially collapses in Germantown: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Two people were hurt when the front of a building collapsed in Germantown on Wednesday.
Building collapse on Hansberry Street
What we know:
Fire officials reported that two individuals were standing on the sidewalk around 2:30 p.m. when debris fell and injured them.
The fire chief confirmed that no one was inside the house at the time of the collapse.
Firefighters are continuing to assess the situation and ensure the area is safe.
The condition of the injured individuals is still being determined.
