6 injured when shuttle bus collides with American Airlines regional jet at O'Hare Airport

An employee shuttle bus collided with an aircraft at O’Hare International Airport on Friday evening, sending six people to the hospital.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 p.m.

According to a spokesperson for American Airlines, the bus made contact with an American Eagle flight while it was taxiing. Chicago police and fire officials responded to the scene.

A photo obtained by FOX 32 Chicago shows damage to the nose of the plane, with debris strewn across the tarmac.

Six employees who were on the bus at the time of the crash were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

According to officials, all passengers on the plane were unharmed.

The aircraft, a CRJ-200, operates between O’Hare International Airport and Dayton International Airport.

Following the crash, the plane was taken out of service and those onboard the plane were transferred to a replacement aircraft.