2 juveniles charged in shooting death of high school football star in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. - The life of a local rising star was tragically cut short last month, and now two juvenile suspects are being charged in connection with his death.
What we know:
Xyere Brooks, a sophomore and standout football player at KIPP High School, died after being shot inside a home in Camden on June 6.
Officials say a 16-year-old boy brought the firearm into the house, while a 12-year-old girl recklessly discharged the weapon, which fatally struck the 16-year-old victim.
Both juvenile suspects surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.
What's next:
The 12-year-old was charged with Manslaughter and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.
Both were released with conditions pending their next court date on July 23.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.