2 juveniles charged in shooting death of high school football star in Camden

The Brief A 16-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl are being charged in the shooting death of another teen. Xyere Brooks died after being shot inside a Camden home last month. The 16-year-old was a standout football player at KIPP High School.



The life of a local rising star was tragically cut short last month, and now two juvenile suspects are being charged in connection with his death.

What we know:

Xyere Brooks, a sophomore and standout football player at KIPP High School, died after being shot inside a home in Camden on June 6.

Officials say a 16-year-old boy brought the firearm into the house, while a 12-year-old girl recklessly discharged the weapon, which fatally struck the 16-year-old victim.

Both juvenile suspects surrendered to authorities on Tuesday.

What's next:

The 12-year-old was charged with Manslaughter and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. The 16-year-old was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

Both were released with conditions pending their next court date on July 23.