2 killed in broad daylight shooting in Spring Garden

Two men have been killed in a broad daylight shooting that happened in the Spring Garden section of the city.

Police say the shooting happened on the 500 block of North 16th Street at approximately 12:40 p.m.

A 27-year-old man Black man was shot twice in the face. He was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m.

A second Black man, 30, was shot once in the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Weapons were found in the victim's car but no arrests have been made at this time.

