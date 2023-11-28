2 men accused of scamming West Chester residents, sexually assaulting woman arrested: police

An impersonator investigation is underway in Chester County after police say phony contractors have been accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her home.

At around 2:36 P.M. on Wednesday, November 22, West Chester Police responded to a report of sexual assault at a West Chester Borough residence.

Upon arrival, officers met with the female victim, who reported three men were going door to door soliciting for home repairs.

They say she reported one of the men identified himself as "Jimmy" and said he was a contractor before he started to discuss home repairs such as roofing and siding.

Police say, the suspect who told the victim his name was"Jimmy," provided the victim with an advertisement card that displayed the business "Everest Roofing & Masonry" along with a phone number of 484-475-1446. They say she explained that the male then entered her home where she was sexually assaulted.

West Chester Police Officers then contacted the number on the card and scheduled a meeting. Two of the three men met at the scheduled address in the Borough of West Chester and were immediately taken into custody.

After further investigation, police found that the business did not exist and the suspects engaged in scamming residents with a fraudulent business.

The impersonators had ID Badges on a lanyard around their neck and receipt books along with the advertisement cards.

Police identified both men as James McDonagh of Ireland and John Delaney of England.

James McDonagh, 22 (L), John Delaney, 27 (R) | Chester County officials

Neither McDonagh nor Delaney have a fixed residence in the United States.

McDonagh was charged with aggravated and indecent assault and Delaney was charged with deceptive business practices and fraud.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Chester County officials

FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell caught the reactions of West Chester residents who were appalled by the incident.

"You have to be careful all the time," said Bonnie D’Antonio, West Chester resident. "You can’t open your door to anybody anymore."

West Chester Police are still looking for was a third man and possibly more victims.

Both of the men remain in the Chester County Prison on a 50-thousand dollar bond.

Detectives are asking anyone who had contact with these subjects and/or placed any deposits on a home repair to contact West Chester Police at 610-436-1337.