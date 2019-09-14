2 men are injured, 1 critical, after shooting in West Philadelphia
WEST PHILADELPHIA - One man is critically injured while another is hospitalized after a shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the 500 block of South 57th Street Saturday, about 3 p.m. for a shooting.
When police arrived, they discovered two men with gunshot wounds. A 25-year-old man was shot four times. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
A second man, 38, was shot three times. He was taken to Mercy Catholic Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.