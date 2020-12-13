2 men, both 21, hospitalized after they are shot in Hunting Park

article

More gun violence erupts in Hunting Park, as two men are shot overnight.

Officials say police were called to the 3700 block of Marshall Street early Sunday on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two 21-year-old males suffering with gunshot wounds.

Shell casing found at the scene of an overnight shooting in Hunting Park.

One of the men was shot once in the thigh. The other was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Both men were rushed to Temple University Hospital where one is stable. The second victim is in critical condition.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

