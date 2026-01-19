2 men charged in 2016 Pemberton Township home invasion killing

The Brief Two men have been charged in the 2016 killing of Norman Mosley during a home invasion in Pemberton Township. Investigators say DNA evidence linked the suspects to gloves found near the scene. The case will be presented to a grand jury, and both men are in custody.



Two men have been charged nearly a decade after Norman Mosley was shot and killed during a home invasion in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Breakthrough in a long-running homicide investigation

What we know:

Prosecutors say Norman Mosley, 37, was shot twice after masked intruders entered his Alfred Drive trailer just before 10:00 p.m. on September 25, 2016.

Mosley was driven to Capital Health at Deborah Emergency Services by his girlfriend and died about an hour later.

Authorities said the investigation did not lead to any arrests until advancements in forensic technology allowed enhanced DNA testing on gloves found near the scene.

The test results matched the DNA of Kevin D’Costa, 45, of Irvington, and Daemen Hodge, 32, of Browns Mills, as well as Mosley.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said, "We are thrilled to finally bring justice to the Mosley family. The public is conditioned by crime shows to believe that the challenges of criminal investigations always fall into place immediately, but nothing could be further from the truth."

Investigators say D’Costa was already in custody on unrelated charges at the Essex County Correctional Facility when he was served with the warrant.

Hodge was arrested at his girlfriend’s home in Bordentown Township and is now in the Burlington County Jail.

Mosley’s family and community support

The backstory:

Mosley’s family, led by his mother Tamara Burrows, stayed in close contact with investigators and attended annual candlelight vigils for crime victims.

Prosecutors say the family’s ongoing support helped keep the case active.

"We drew strength from the family’s support as we continued to investigate this case," Bradshaw said. "It was uncharacteristic and greatly appreciated. We will continue our tenacious investigative approach to find those who commit violent crimes and hold them accountable for the carnage they have caused."

Authorities said the investigation involved multiple agencies, including the New Jersey State Police Office of Forensic Sciences and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Detectives from the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pemberton Township Police Department led the investigation, with Assistant Prosecutor Robert Van Gilst set to prosecute the case.

Charges and the legal process ahead

What's next:

D’Costa and Hodge face charges including felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, and several weapons offenses.

The case will be prepared for a grand jury, which will decide on possible indictments.