2 men critically injured after 2 separate double shootings: officials

Four men were injured, two critically, in two separate double shootings.

The first shooting scene unfolded on the 1400 block of South Vodges Street Friday afternoon, around 3:30, authorities said.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the back and, after he was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, he was listed as extremely critical. Another man, 58, was shot in the leg and is said to be stable.

Early Saturday morning, about 2:30, over in North Philadelphia, two men are being held in police custody, after they were both shot, officials said.

First responders found one of the men, 44, on the road at the 2400 block of North Marshall Street. He had been shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and listed as stable.

The second man, 41, walked into Temple with a gunshot wound to his armpit. He is listed as critical.

Officials say no weapons have been found from either scene and no arrests were made in the first scene. The Shooting Investigation Group is actively investigating both double shootings.

