2 men critically injured in daytime shooting in Kensington, police say

Authorities say two young men are fighting for their lives after a daytime shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police found an 18-year-old and 20-year-old both suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and drove them to Temple University Hospital.

Police say both victims were placed in critical condition at the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the double shooting and police did not share a description of the shooter.