2 men critically wounded in Hunting Park stabbing; arrest made

Police are investigating after two men were stabbed in Hunting Park early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30 a.m. on the 3800 block of North Darien Street.

Police said a 37-year-old man suffered a stab wound to the abdomen by a known doer. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A second victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center with multiple stab wounds to the face. The 34-year-old man was also listed in critical condition.

An arrest has been made, according to police. The suspect has yet to be identified. No weapon has been recovered.

