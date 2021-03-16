2 men in stable condition after separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia

article

Two men are recovering after separate shooting incidents in Philadelphia.

On the 900 block of South 5 Street at approximately 12:52 a.m., a 20-year-old Black man wa sshot while walking to his vehicle. He suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right leg. The man was taken by private vehicle to Pennsylvania Hospital and is listed in stable condition. He was later taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for further evaluation. No scene was located, private vehicle held, no weapon recovered and no arrest. The investigation is active and ongoing with South Detectives Division.

A second man was shot on the 1300 block of West Girard Avenue on the highway at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday. The 59-year-old black male was shot one time in the lower back as he was walking on Girard Avenue. The police located the shooting victim on 1200 block of West Girard Avenue and transported him to Temple University Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition. The scene was held, no arrest made, and no weapon recovered. The investigation is active and ongoing with Central Detectives Division. Police say the suspects are two Black males who were wearing black clothing.

