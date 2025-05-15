Neighbor who helped teen held captive in NJ house of horrors speaks out: 'It's sickening'

The Brief An 18-year-old victim who officials say was held captive and abused for years was able to escape last week. She ran to the house of her neighbor looking for help. Susan spoke to FOX 29, describing what happened after the teen's escape.



Horrific is how a next-door neighbor described what a girl told her after escaping a home where officials say she was confined and abused by a couple in Gloucester Township for seven years.

What they're saying:

It was just a week ago when an 18-year-old came knocking on her neighbor's door, hysterically crying.

Susan says she and her son frantically scrambled to help the girl, eventually taking her to a local hospital, where she was treated for two days.

"She said they kept her in the dog crate. It was horrific, it was disgraceful. We were both in tears, me and my son. We couldn't believe it," Susan said. "She told me they cut her hair and shaved her head as punishment."

When asked what went through her mind after discovering the horrors happening next door, Susan said "it's sickening."

"I don't know what to think because you know the people next door. You talk to them, you never know what's happening in there," she said. "It is so unreal to me to know what was happening right next door to me."

Susan says she has already visited the girl in the hospital, and plans to go see her in the clinic on Thursday.

The backstory:

Brenda Spencer, 38, and Branndon Mosley, 41, are being charged after the 18-year-old victim escaped a home in Gloucester County after years of captivity and abuse.

Over the years, officials say the victim was forced to live in a dog crate, before being chained up in a padlocked bathroom, then put in a bare room with just a bucket as a toilet.

An alarm system would alert the couple if she tried to leave, and she was only let out periodically, including when family would visit.

She was also reported being beaten with a belt and sexually abused by Mosley.

Spencer and Mosley are both charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal restraint, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and related offenses.

Mosley, who worked for SEPTA as a train conductor, is also charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and related offenses.