2 men killed in separate Halloween night shootings in Philadelphia

article

Authorities say two men were killed in a pair of unrelated shootings Monday evening in Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2500 block of Carroll Street around 5:40 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Preliminary information provided by the department says the victim, a 47-year-old man, was cleaning out a house when he was fatally shot one time in the chest.

The unnamed victim was pronounced dead by medics at the scene, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.

Around the same time, police in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood were also called to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 20-year-old man.

Investigators say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body and died at a nearby hospital.

Authorities said an arrest was made and a weapon was recovered, but further details were not povided.