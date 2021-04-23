2 men killed in Wilmington shooting, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left two men dead in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened on the 300 block of Concord Avenue Friday around 8:30 p.m.

Police located two 31-year-old male gunshot victims who were transported to the hospital where they both succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Conkey 302- 576-3660.

