2 men shot execution-style, hands zip-tied in Philadelphia double homicide: Police

Philadelphia police are investigating a disturbing double homicide after two men were found shot in the head, execution-style, in the Holmesburg section of the city Saturday morning.

The disturbing details

What we know:

Captain Shaun Butts of the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) told FOX 29 that officers were called to the scene on the 4500 block of Solly Avenue around 4:17 a.m. Saturday for reports of gunfire. When police arrived on scene, they found both men dead.

"Both males were shot execution style to the head," Capt. Butts said. "Both males were tied by the hands behind their backs."

Investigators believe the men had come to the location to meet with two other men, who police described as Black males wearing all black, one heavyset with dreadlocks, who arrived in a teal Honda Pilot.

According to police, the victims and suspects spoke briefly before gunfire erupted.

"These males were driven here to this location. They had a conversation with two other males… After that conversation, these males were executed," he said.

Police also recovered two cell phones a block away, believed to belong to the victims.

A possible motive

Detectives are investigating several possibilities, including a robbery or drug-related motive. A woman who was with the victims at the scene was identified as the girlfriend of one of the men and is being interviewed by homicide detectives.

Butts said the woman told investigators she waited nearby as the men spoke with the suspects. She then heard two gunshots and saw the attackers approach her.

"The individuals from that vehicle asked her where the bag was after pointing their gun at her," Butts said. "She didn’t know what bag they were talking about. The individuals got in the vehicle and left the area."

The girlfriend was not hurt.

The victims

Police said one of the victims was a 35-year-old man believed to be from out of town. The second man remains unidentified. Both victims’ names are being withheld pending notification of family.

Investigators are still processing evidence and have not recovered the murder weapon. Butts said it’s unclear whether the victims were shot inside or outside the vehicle.

"We have no ballistic evidence right now," he said. "We believe two shots were fired."

The search continues

What's next:

Police are searching the area for surveillance video and witnesses and the teal Honda Pilot remains a key focus point of the investigation.

Detectives expect to remain on the scene through the morning hours as they gather evidence and interview neighbors.

"It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood," Capt. Butts said. "We’re trying to determine whether this was a robbery or a drug deal gone bad."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit an anonymous tip via phillypolice.com.