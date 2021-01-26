2 NJ COVID-19 mega sites run out of vaccine

Two of New Jersey's six megasites ran out of the vaccine and it is causing a lot of confusion.

Gloucester County officials say they cannot schedule second doses for that site due to lack of supply.

Bergen County’s mega-site at the old Meadowlands Racetrack in East Rutherford also will be non-operational Tuesday.

It's unclear how many appointments were cancelled Monday but it's just another reminder of the vaccine shortages around the country.

There are 6 mega sites in total -- Morris County, Gloucester County, Atlantic County, Bergen County, Burlington County, and Middlesex County.

The goal is to vaccinate up to 2,400 people per day through the mega-sites, but they are just one part of what the state says will eventually be a network of over 200 vaccination sites.

