COVID-19 vaccinations in New Jersey: What you need to know

article

Officials in New Jersey are hard at work in their effort to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to residents across the state.

Since administering the state's first doses of the vaccine back on Dec. 15 state officials have been working toward their goal of vaccinating 70% of the state’s adult population, or nearly 5 million people, within six months.

To help speed up that process the state has opened six mega-sites that they say will eventually serve as vaccination hubs. The sites - located in Morris, Gloucester, Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, and Middlesex counties - will eventually be joined by more than 200 smaller sites in vaccinating residents throughout the state’s phased approach.

Those smaller sites will include individual hospitals, federally qualified health centers, urgent care centers, chain pharmacies, and localized sites created in coordination with county & local health departments.

Health officials hope the mega-sites will eventually be able to vaccinate thousands of people per day, but those numbers will depend on the supply received from the federal government.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE TO GET VACCINATED?

Advertisement

As of mid-January, New Jersey technically remains in Phase 1, but have advanced from Phase 1A - which included frontline healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents and staff- to part Phase 1B.

Phase 1B includes first responders, like state and municipal police officers, as well as high-risk individuals.

The state has identified high-risk individuals as people aged 65 and older, and individuals ages 16-64 with medical conditions, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that increase the risk of severe illness from the virus.

Next up in Phase 1B is additional frontline essential workers, before moving on to Phase 1C which will include other essential workers.

Phase 2 will expand vaccinations to the general population.

For more on vaccine eligibility and the state's phases, CLICK HERE.



PRE-REGISTERING TO RECEIVE THE VACCINE

The New Jersey Department of Health has set up an online portal where residents can go to pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pre-registering allows residents to reserve their spot to get vaccinated by filling out a form.

The form will determine if and when you may be able to receive doses of the vaccine and only takes about 15 minutes to fill out.

To pre-register to receive the vaccine, CLICK HERE.

WHERE, HOW, WHEN CAN I GET VACCINATED?

Those who are eligible to receive the vaccine generally have three ways to get vaccinated, according to the state’s website.

WHAT WILL IT COST TO GET THE VACCINE?

State officials say no one will have to pay for the vaccine itself. Based on the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program Provider Agreement, all providers must vaccinate individuals regardless of whether they have health insurance coverage or what type of coverage they have, and are prohibited from balance billing or otherwise charging vaccine recipients.

For more on coverage, visit the state’s website.

____

RELATED COVERAGE:

COVID-19 timeline: How the pandemic unfolded over 1 year

Trump administration recommends states begin vaccinating people older than 65, stop holding back 2nd dose

ShopRite announces 16 South Jersey COVID-19 vaccination sites

Biden unveils $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan, including $1,400 stimulus checks

Coronavirus Restrictions: What you need to know in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter