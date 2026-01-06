2 officers injured after shots fired in Chester County; suspect in custody: police

Parkesburg Boro Police Department is investigating an incident in Chester County Tuesday night.

What we know:

According to police, at around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, shots were fired in Atglen borough.

Residents were advised to stay away from the 400 block of Main Street.

In an update, police say two officers were injured in the incident.

A suspect is in custody.

What we don't know:

The details of what led up to the shots fired are unclear at this time.

The condition of the officers has not yet been revealed.