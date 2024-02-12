2 officers injured in vehicle collision at intersection in North Philadelphia: police

article

Two officers were hurt when officials say their vehicle was struck Monday night.

Police say at around 8:29 p.m. at the intersection of 16th and Norris Streets, officers were responding to a priority assignment when their vehicle was struck by a private vehicle in the intersection.

Both officers were taken to Temple Hospital via medic where they were treated for minor injuries.

Both are expected to be released.

No one else was hurt during the incident.