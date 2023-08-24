Expand / Collapse search

2 people dead after apartment fire breaks out in Burlington County: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:10AM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

2 dead after apartment fire in Burlington County

Officials say two people were killed during the fire. Their identities and ages have yet to be released.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A fire at an apartment in Burlington County has claimed the lives of two people Thursday morning.

The blaze erupted inside an apartment in the North Gate Village community around 3 a.m.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials say two people were killed during the fire. Their identities and ages have yet to be released.

No other injures reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.