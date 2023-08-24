2 people dead after apartment fire breaks out in Burlington County: officials
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A fire at an apartment in Burlington County has claimed the lives of two people Thursday morning.
The blaze erupted inside an apartment in the North Gate Village community around 3 a.m.
Officials say two people were killed during the fire. Their identities and ages have yet to be released.
No other injures reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.