Philadelphia officer who fatally shot man during traffic stop expected to be fired Wednesday: source

A Philadelphia police officer who opened fire during a traffic stop that left a man dead is expected to be fired on Wednesday, according to a source close to the decision-making process.

Mark Dial, a 5-year member of the Philadelphia Police Department, is accused of shooting 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry to death inside his car on Willard Street last week.

A source tell FOX 29's Jeff Cole that Dial's firing is expected at some point Wednesday, and will be announced during a press conference with Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and Mayor James Kenney at 1 p.m.

The dismissal comes after a recommendation from the Police Citizen’s Oversight Commission, who on Tuesday night formally called for Officer Dial’s termination in a short statement.

"This agency was created for moments such as this," the statement read. "It is our responsibility to hold our police department accountable and also amplify the voices of the community."

Related article

Philadelphia police say that around noon on Monday, August 14 officers initiated a traffic stop on an erratic driver in the area of B and Erie streets.

The driver, later identified as Irizarry, turned the wrong way down Willard Street before coming to a stop.

Video released Tuesday shows the officers pull up alongside Irizarry’s vehicle and quickly exit the vehicle with their guns drawn.

One of the officers makes his way over the driver’s side door, and fires into the vehicle where Irizarry was still seated.

That officer has since been identified as Officer Mark Dial, a five-year veteran of the force.

According to the video released Tuesday, less than 10 seconds transpired between the time the officers stepped out of their vehicle and the fatal shots being fired.

Featured article

Police have said that second officer had attempted to open Irizarry’s passenger side door when he spotted a knife, then alerted Dial that Irizarry had a weapon.

Initial information provided by police claimed that Irizarry had gotten out of his vehicle with a knife and lunged at officers, ignoring commands to drop the weapon. By the following evening, the department changed their account of the shooting, stating that Irizarry was actually seated inside the vehicle when he was shot.

Two knives were later observed inside the vehicle, according to police, who towed the vehicle to a garage as evidence.

The video released Tuesday also shows the officers pulling Irizarry out of the car after the shooting and loading him into their patrol car to rush him to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say both officers were equipped with body-worn cameras that were activated at the time of the shooting. That footage has not yet been released.

Shaka Johnson, the attorney representing Irizarry's family, described the 27-year-old as a young man who had never had a ‘negative encounter with police’ and came to Philadelphia from Puerto Rico at the age of 19.

Johnson says that Irizarry also did not speak English and had battled with schizophrenia for many years.

A funeral service for Irizarry is scheduled for Thursday.



