Man charged with starting Evesham house fire could be linked to another blaze, police say

A New Jersey man is facing arson charges after police say he intentionally started a house fire in Burlington County and may have started another that destroyed a nearby residence.

Colin J. DeLuca, 30, was arrested after police say he was found by officers lurking late night in the Evesham neighborhood where both fires happened in the previous two days.

Investigators say on Sunday emergency responders were called to a house on the 100 block of Aspen Court for a residential fire that engulfed and completely destroyed a house.

The next day, firefighters responded to a home on nearby Empress Court for another house fire that officials say the homeowner was able to extinguish and limit to minor damages.

A joint investigation by local and county law enforcement offices concluded that both fires were "suspicious in nature."

Officers patrolling the area of both fires early Wednesday morning spotted DeLuca and detained him, according to police.

DeLuca, a Little Egg Harbor resident, was charged with the starting the fire on Empress Court. Police say he could also be linked to the Aspen Court fire which would result in additional charges.