DA: Man charged in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run was a 'key player' in chaotic car meet-up last fall

Prosecutors in Philadelphia say an accused hit-and-run driver who killed man crossing the street while drag racing was previously arrested for inciting a riot at an out-of-control car meet up.

Joseph Vannauker, 19, was allegedly driving a Dodge Charger at speeds of 60-70 MPH on Castor Avenue when investigators say he struck and killed a man crossing the street at Aramingo Avenue.

Prosecutors say nearby Philadelphia police officers heard the collision and pursued Vannauker's vehicle as he ran through red lights and at times reached speeds over 100 MPH.

The pursuit of Vannauker ended when investigators say he crashed his car in nearby Pennsauken, New Jersey, roughly 6.5 miles away from where the deadly crash happened early Tuesday morning.

Featured article

Vannauker and a 16-year-od passenger were taken by police back to Philadelphia where a judge set Vannauker's bail for more than $1M. He remains in police custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors elaborated on Vannauker's history of reckless driving in Philadelphia, calling him a "key player" in a chaotic car meet-up last October that involved a large crowd hurling objects at police.

Vannauker is accused of using a bullhorn to shout profanities at responding officers and egg on the crowd as it grew and became more uncontrollable, eventually throwing a smoke bomb at police.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

When confronted by police, prosecutors say Vannauker fled to nearby Sedlgey Street where he again used the bullhorn to incite the disorderly crowd. He was eventually taken into custody.

"Based of the prior incident and the incident he's currently arrested for, I take this very seriously and plan to prosecute him and hold him accountable for his actions," Assistant DA Alison Neveil said.