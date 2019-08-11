2 people walk away from Lehigh County helicopter crash

A small helicopter crashes near an airport just outside of Allentown. Two people inside the helicopter walked away from the wreckage.

The helicopter took off from the ACE Pilot Training School, at the Lehigh Valley International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Helicopter crash in Lehigh County

Authorities responded about 2:45 p.m. when the helicopter reportedly went down on the grounds of the airport.

The complete front half of the helicopter ripped off in the crash, exposing both front seats. It is, reportedly, a training helicopter, and took off from the training school at the airport.

Pennsylvania State Police, airport rescue and fire crews and airport police, along with the FAA all responded to the crash.

The two people were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.