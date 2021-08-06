2 Philadelphia police officers, 3-year-old girl injured in Port Richmond crash

article

Two Philadelphia police officers and a 3-year-old girl were injured in a 2-car crash in Port Richmond.

It happened at Castor Avenue and Tulip Street shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two officers with the 24th District were taken to Temple University Hospital. One officer is currently in stable condition and the other is being evaluated.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

