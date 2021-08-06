Expand / Collapse search

2 Philadelphia police officers, 3-year-old girl injured in Port Richmond crash

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

SKYFOX flew over the scene Friday.

PHILADELPHIA - Two Philadelphia police officers and a 3-year-old girl were injured in a 2-car crash in Port Richmond.

It happened at Castor Avenue and Tulip Street shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.

According to police, two officers with the 24th District were taken to Temple University Hospital. One officer is currently in stable condition and the other is being evaluated.

The 3-year-old girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter 