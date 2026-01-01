2 Philly men wearing girdles charged after tequila heist in Bensalem

The Brief Two Philadelphia men were arrested for retail theft at a Bensalem Township store. The suspects used a dark green Toyota Tundra with New Jersey plates. They were charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.



Bensalem Township Police have arrested two Philadelphia men after a series of retail thefts at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits store on Galloway Road.

What we know:

Officers responded to a theft on Dec. 10, 2025, where two suspects stole high-end tequila.

The suspects used a dark green Toyota Tundra with New Jersey registration.

On Dec. 19, they returned and stole more merchandise using the same method.

On Dec. 27, an alert store manager recognized the suspects, leading to their arrest.

Police found the suspects wearing clothing consistent with the surveillance footage and recovered stolen tequila from their vehicle.

The suspects, Willie Floyd Upson, 44, and Barry Ali Bailey, 47, were charged with retail theft and criminal conspiracy.

(Top Left) Willie Floyd Upson, 44, and (Top Right) Barry Ali Bailey, 47 and the girdles. | Bensalem Township Police Department

They were remanded to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on bail.

Dig deeper:

The investigation involved Bensalem Police Forensic Analysts who collected video evidence.

The suspects were dropped off and picked up by the same vehicle during the thefts.

Officers discovered concealment garments used to hide stolen merchandise.

Two additional individuals with the suspects were taken into custody on unrelated shoplifting warrants.

What we don't know:

The identities of the two additional individuals taken into custody remain undisclosed.

Further details about their unrelated shoplifting warrants have not been provided.