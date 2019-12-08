2 police officers, 1 civilian injured in Logan crash

article

Three people, including two Philadelphia police officers, are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Logan.

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on the 1500 block of Windrim Avenue.

Officials said the officers were transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in stable condition. The driver of the other vehicle was also hospitalized in stable condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

