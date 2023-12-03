2 rescued, 1 rushed to hospital after fire erupts in Fishtown: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Firefighters were battling a blaze when they had to rescue two people from the flames early Sunday morning.
Officials say the fire ignited at a dwelling on East Palmer Street and North Delaware Avenue in Philadelphia's Fishtown section around 5:30 a.m.
Flames could be seen raging from the second floor.
Two people were rescued from the home, one from the lower floor and another from the roof.
One person was also transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.