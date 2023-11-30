Man found dead with hands zip-tied, mouth duct-taped in Bustleton home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A disturbing discover has led to a suspicious death investigation in Philadelphia's Bustleton section Thursday morning.
Police say a 65-year-old man was found unresponsive in his bedroom on the 700 block of Kentwood Street.
His hands were zip-tied and his mouth was duct-taped, according to authorities.
Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. However, his cause of death has yet to be released.
Police say there were no signs of forced entry, and a motive is unknown at this time.