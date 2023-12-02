Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead inside Southwest Philadelphia building fire: officials

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
12:41PM
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Woodland Avenue fatal fire

Philadelphia police and the Philadelphia Fire Marshal's Office investigate after a man was found dead inside a burning building in Southwest Philadelphia.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - Fire in a Southwest Philadelphia vacant building turns fatal as firefighters find a man dead inside.

Firefighters were called to the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue Saturday morning, around 6:30, for a fire in a two-story building, officials said.

When they arrived, crews found the fire on the second floor. They were met with heavy smoke as they fought the blaze.

Assistant Philadelphia Fire Chief Harry Bannon said L&I reported the property as a former business no longer operational.

An unidentified man was found inside the property, on the second floor, as crews worked to put the fire out.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Firefighters had control of the fire by 6:50. Assistant Chief Bannon said crews did not hear any fire alarms when they arrived.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office and the Philadelphia Police Department.