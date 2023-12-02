Philadelphia police officers hospitalized after crash while responding to assignment: officials

article

Two Philadelphia police officers are recovering after they were involved in an accident that left their police cruiser heavily damaged.

The accident happened early Saturday morning, around 12:30, at the intersection of G Street and Kensington Avenue, in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood, officials said.

The officers were responding to a call, with their lights and siren on, when the crash occurred.

Medics transported the two officers to Temple University Hospital, where they were listed as stable.

Officials said the police cruiser was heavily damaged in the accident. No other details were released in regard to how the accident happened. The crash is under investigation.