2 rescued as fire breaks out early Tuesday in Frankford

Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in the Frankford section of the city.

Two residents have been rescued off the back roof of a home on the 4700 block of Oakland Street.

The two-alarm fire is under control, but firefighters are still searching for potential victims.

The fire damaged two houses.

Firefighters say battling the elements has been especially difficult with snowy streets making travel tough.

