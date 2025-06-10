3-year-old boy, woman found dead in vehicle outside Bucks County home
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A death investigation is underway after a devastating discovery in Bucks County.
What we know:
Two people were found unresponsive in a vehicle outside their home on the 2000 block of Barley Drive in Quakertown.
A woman and young boy were pronounced dead at the scene.
They were identified as 42-year-old Agnes Dawidowicz and 3-year-old Charlie Dawidowicz.
What we don't know:
The cause and manner of death for both the woman and child have yet to be determined, and are pending further investigation.
Officials have yet to release any further details.
The Source: Information from this articl was provided by the Bucks County Coroner’s Office.