3-year-old boy, woman found dead in vehicle outside Bucks County home

The Brief A woman and child were found dead inside a vehicle in Bucks County. The child was just 3 years old. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.



A death investigation is underway after a devastating discovery in Bucks County.

What we know:

Two people were found unresponsive in a vehicle outside their home on the 2000 block of Barley Drive in Quakertown.

A woman and young boy were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 42-year-old Agnes Dawidowicz and 3-year-old Charlie Dawidowicz.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of death for both the woman and child have yet to be determined, and are pending further investigation.

Officials have yet to release any further details.