Live results: Ciattarelli, Sherrill projected winners in NJ governor's primary election

The Brief Polls closed at 8 p.m. in New Jersey's primary election. Voters in the Garden State will decide which Republican and which Democrat will square off in the November election. Other races on the ballot include state assembly.



Polls have closed and ballots are being counted in New Jersey's primary election on Tuesday.

While all eyes are on the governor's primary election, other races are unfolding for New Jersey State Assembly seats.

Follow live results and learn more about the candidates below.

Jack Ciattarelli, a moderate establishment figure in the Republican field, is making his third bid for New Jersey governor.

Ciattarelli, a former member of the state's Assembly, initially ran for the New Jersey Governor's office in 2017 – he came in second place in the Republican Party gubernatorial primary, with 31% of the vote.

His second attempt in 2021 proved more successful; Ciattarelli won the Republican Party gubernatorial primary, but lost the general election to incumbent Murphy. He received 48% of the vote to Murphy's 51%.

In his third run, he received an endorsement from President Trump, even though he's received accusations of being a "never-Trumper" from the party's far right.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill will win the Democratic primary race for New Jersey governor, AP projects, claiming victory over a crowded and competitive field of prominent current and former officeholders.

The moderate congressional Democrat will fight to keep the Garden State blue as she faces Republican winner Jack Ciattarelli in the November general election. Because the New Jersey gubernatorial race is one of the first major elections since Donald Trump’s return to the White House, there’s a tremendous amount at stake simply through public perception.

