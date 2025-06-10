LA protests: Eagles fans called out by Gov. Newsom's office amid Trump response

article

The Brief Philadelphia's sports celebrations were compared to the protests erupting in Los Angeles. Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office asked if the Marines would be sent to Philadelphia the next time the Eagles win. The comparison comes as Trump sends the National Guards and Marines to Los Angeles.



Philadelphia's sports celebrations are making headlines once again. However, this time they appear to be caught in the crossfire between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and President Donald Trump as protests over immigration raids erupt in Los Angeles.

What we know:

On Sunday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a photo of the protest with a burning car in the background on X. It was captioned, "Another "mostly peaceful protest" brought to you by @GavinNewsom. DEPORT."

Governor Newsom's Press Office responded by asking, "Are you going to send in the Marines the next time the Philadelphia Eagles win, too?" The caption was accompanied by a photo of an Eagles victory celebration showing a fire burning in the middle of the road.

Philadelphia has become infamous for its celebrations following sports victories over the years, with fans climbing greased poles, setting off fireworks and causing property damage.

"LA riots? Have these geniuses ever seen what happens when the Eagles win a playoff game?" Izzy Gardon, Newsom's communications director, told Fox News Digital.

The backstory:

The Philadelphia comparison came as an initial 2,000 Guard troops ordered by Trump arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday, which saw the most violence during the three days of protests in the city.

The president also deployed 700 Marines to help them on Monday, then an additional 2,000 National Guard members on Tuesday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the deployments reckless and "disrespectful to our troops" in a post on X.

"This isn’t about public safety," Newsom said. "It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego."

Dig deeper:

Protests in Los Angeles were less rowdy Monday, with demonstrators peacefully attending a rally at City Hall, while other protests were outside a federal facility with a detention center where some immigrants are being held after workplace raids across the city.

The immigration protests started on June 6 after federal immigration authorities arrested over 40 people across Los Angeles. The smell of smoke hovered in the air on Monday, a day after crowds blocked a major freeway and set self-driving cars on fire as police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

More protests against immigration raids continued Monday in other cities, including San Francisco and Santa Ana, California, and Dallas and Austin, Texas.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Associated Press, and sourced from Governor Newsom's Press Office's X account.



