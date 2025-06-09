Victim zip-tied, robbed by man impersonating law enforcement officer in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man who they say zip-tied a store employee and robbed the business while impersonating a law enforcement officer over the weekend.
Investigators say the suspect was wearing a tactical vest with "Security Enforcement Agent" on it when the robbery happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a robbery.
Investigators learned that over two hours earlier, a suspect entered the business dressed as a law enforcement officer and zip tied a 50-year-old woman.
The suspect, dressed in dark clothes and a tactical vest with the words "Security Enforcement Agent" on it, stole around $1,000 before fleeing in a white Ford E-250.
Investigators say the suspect was last seen heading north on Harbison Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported any arrests linked to the robbery.
Dig deeper:
Investigators have called attention to unique features on the suspect's white Ford E-250.
The vehicle has no back window, according to police, and has a pad lock on the rear and passenger side cargo doors.