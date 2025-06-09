Victim zip-tied, robbed by man impersonating law enforcement officer in Philadelphia

The Brief Police are searching for a man who they says posed as a law enforcement officer during a robbery in Philadelphia. The suspect allegedly zip-tied a 50-year-old woman inside a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Street. Investigators are looking for a white Ford E-250 with no back window and a pad lock on the rear and passenger's side cargo doors.



Police are searching for a man who they say zip-tied a store employee and robbed the business while impersonating a law enforcement officer over the weekend.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a tactical vest with "Security Enforcement Agent" on it when the robbery happened around 2 p.m. Sunday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to a business on the 6400 block of Harbison Avenue around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a robbery.

Investigators learned that over two hours earlier, a suspect entered the business dressed as a law enforcement officer and zip tied a 50-year-old woman.

The suspect, dressed in dark clothes and a tactical vest with the words "Security Enforcement Agent" on it, stole around $1,000 before fleeing in a white Ford E-250.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen heading north on Harbison Avenue towards Roosevelt Boulevard.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests linked to the robbery.

Dig deeper:

Investigators have called attention to unique features on the suspect's white Ford E-250.

The vehicle has no back window, according to police, and has a pad lock on the rear and passenger side cargo doors.