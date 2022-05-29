Double shooting in Fairhill kills 1 man, injures 1 woman, officials say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that led to the death of a one of the victims.

Officials say police responded to the 3000 block of North Lawrence Street, in Philadelphia's Fairhill section, Sunday night, about 9:15, on the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a 56-year-old man shot twice in the chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A second victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot seven times, across her legs and abdomen. She was also taken to Temple, where she was listed as serious.

Authorities say a surveillance camera in the area captured the events. Police found three men wearing black clothes and masks opened fire on a group of people, including the two victims, sitting on a stoop. Police found about 30 shell casings at the scene.

Officials say an investigation is ongoing.