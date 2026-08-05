Man shot in second floor bedroom after gunman opens fire outside Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators believe a shooter opened fire outside a Philadelphia home overnight Tuesday, critically injuring a 22-year-old man in a second floor bedroom.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Tasker Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot.
Police found a 22-year-old man in the living room of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.
The backstory:
Investigators recovered numerous spent shell casings outside the property, according to preliminary information released by police.
They believe the victim was in a second-floor bedroom when he was struck in the chest.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting, and police have not shared the identity of the victim.
A motive for the shooting also remains unknown.