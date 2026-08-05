Man shot in second floor bedroom after gunman opens fire outside Philadelphia home

The Brief A 22-year-old man was shot in the second-floor bedroom of a Philadelphia home on Tuesday. Investigators collected several fired shell casings from outside the Tasker Street property. No arrests have been reported and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.



Investigators believe a shooter opened fire outside a Philadelphia home overnight Tuesday, critically injuring a 22-year-old man in a second floor bedroom.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1900 block of Tasker Street just before 10 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a person shot.

Police found a 22-year-old man in the living room of the residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

The backstory:

Investigators recovered numerous spent shell casings outside the property, according to preliminary information released by police.

They believe the victim was in a second-floor bedroom when he was struck in the chest.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting, and police have not shared the identity of the victim.

A motive for the shooting also remains unknown.