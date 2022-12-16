2-story home collapses in Holmesburg after fire, authorities say

article

A two-story home in Holmesburg has collapsed after it caught fire on Friday, authorities say.

According to officials, the fire broke out in a home on the 4100 block of Welsh Road.

Traffic is blocked westbound and northbound on Frankford Avenue and southbound on Stanwood Street, officials say.

Authorities have not said if anyone was inside the property or if there were any reported injuries.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.