2 students in custody after reportedly setting fireworks off in Crescentville school

article

Two teens are in custody after they reportedly set firecrackers off in a school in Crescentville.

Officials say two students at Samuel Fels High School, on the 5500 block of Langdon Street, set off fireworks in the first floor hallway about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The fireworks did not cause any injuries or property damage. The 16-year-old male and 15-year-old female students were taken into custody and were being held at the school.

Members of the bomb squad were enlisted to remove additional unexploded fireworks.

No word on any charges the teens may face.